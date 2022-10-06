JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.60 Per Share

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Trading Up 1.2 %

LON JSGI opened at GBX 330.04 ($3.99) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £179.90 million and a P/E ratio of 6.82. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 301 ($3.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 532 ($6.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 334.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 335.98.

Get JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.