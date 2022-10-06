JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.60 Per Share

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Trading Up 1.2 %
LON JSGI opened at GBX 330.04 ($3.99) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £179.90 million and a P/E ratio of 6.82. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 301 ($3.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 532 ($6.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 334.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 335.98.
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Company Profile
