Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NBXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NBXG opened at 10.03 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a twelve month low of 9.17 and a twelve month high of 19.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is 11.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 153,959 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 570,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 55,256 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

