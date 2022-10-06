Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RA opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $22.29.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.