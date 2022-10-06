Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NEWTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Trading Down 0.1 %

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 stock opened at $24.19 on Thursday. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

