Conwest Associates, LP (CWPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 1.73 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 25.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Conwest Associates’s previous dividend of $1.54.

Conwest Associates Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWPS opened at $26.65 on Thursday. Conwest Associates has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63.

About Conwest Associates

Conwest Associates, LP collects and distributes royalty payments. The company is based in Westlake Village, California.

