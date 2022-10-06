DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLY. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $187,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 15.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $1,951,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.