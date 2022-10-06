The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (RTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance

Shares of RTL opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. Necessity Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Necessity Retail REIT stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 796,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.60% of Necessity Retail REIT as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Necessity Retail REIT

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

