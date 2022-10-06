The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (RTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.
Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance
Shares of RTL opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. Necessity Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Necessity Retail REIT stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 796,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.60% of Necessity Retail REIT as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Necessity Retail REIT
The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Necessity Retail REIT (RTL)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.