Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 30th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
PFO stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $13.10.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
