Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 30th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

PFO stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 37,027 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

