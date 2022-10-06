Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.44

Shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company's products include oncology medicines comprising Qingkeshu tablets, Anxian capsules, Yinishu tablets, Genike capsules, Anyue capsules, and Leweixin injections; cardio-cerebral vascular medicines, including Kaina and Anrixin tablets; hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; orthopedic medicines consisting of Gaisanchun capsules, Yigu injections, and Taiyan tablets; respiratory system medicines; parenteral nutritious medicines comprising Xinhaineng and Fenghaina injections; and other medicines, including Tuotuo tablets, Debaian cataplasms, and Qingliming injections.

See Also

