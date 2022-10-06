Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Raised to GBX 800 at Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 800 ($9.67) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FRES. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.30) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 969.29 ($11.71).

FRES stock opened at GBX 818.20 ($9.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,816.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 725.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 744.28. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 610.60 ($7.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 997.60 ($12.05).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

