Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance
Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock opened at GBX 810 ($9.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £121.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,314.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 848.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 895.36. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 625 ($7.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,050 ($12.69).
Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.