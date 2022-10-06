Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock opened at GBX 810 ($9.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £121.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,314.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 848.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 895.36. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 625 ($7.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,050 ($12.69).

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.