Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.97

Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 220604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAQ. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,991,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,030 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $2,788,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $2,709,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $2,455,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $1,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.