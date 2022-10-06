Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Hasbro to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.36.

Hasbro Trading Down 3.1 %

Hasbro stock opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Hasbro by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Hasbro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

