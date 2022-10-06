Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.40

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 1108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Pacific Basin Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.4331 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 29.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.