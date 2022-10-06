Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Down 2%

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.10 and last traded at $43.12. 1,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 33,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.98.

Natural Resource Partners Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $500.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.84.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.93 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 58.36%.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,170,000 after buying an additional 86,136 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.