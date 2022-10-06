Volution Group’s (FAN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 460 ($5.56) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Volution Group Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of Volution Group stock opened at GBX 334 ($4.04) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £660.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,569.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Volution Group has a 52-week low of GBX 270 ($3.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 564.16 ($6.82). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 349.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 370.11.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

