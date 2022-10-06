Brookline Capital Management Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Brookline Capital Management reissued their buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

NMTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Maxim Group lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.33.

NMTR opened at $0.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.50.

9 Meters Biopharma ( NASDAQ:NMTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 261.0% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 230,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 166,933 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 22.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 53,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

