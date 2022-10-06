Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Dermata Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DRMA opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. Dermata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Dermata Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

