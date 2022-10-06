Greggs’ (GRG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday.

Greggs Stock Down 0.9 %

Greggs stock opened at GBX 1,824 ($22.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,572.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,948.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,084.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.29. Greggs has a 1-year low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,443 ($41.60).

Greggs Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio is 49.14%.

In related news, insider Matthew Davies purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,126 ($25.69) per share, for a total transaction of £42,520 ($51,377.48).

Greggs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Recommended Stories

