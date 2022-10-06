Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 855 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51.

GOOGL opened at $101.43 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.56 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 95,776.8% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

