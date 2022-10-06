The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.1% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %

PG stock opened at $129.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $126.21 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.