Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Boosted by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,534 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.28.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $187.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.49. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.83 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

