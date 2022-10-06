Savant Capital LLC Acquires 277 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after acquiring an additional 283,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,860,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $242.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.06 and its 200 day moving average is $239.27.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

