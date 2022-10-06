The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Successful Portfolios LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,464,000 after buying an additional 53,751 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,390,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $991,968,000 after buying an additional 56,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE HD opened at $289.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $296.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.