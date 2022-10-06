C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $289.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.52 and a 200-day moving average of $296.51. The stock has a market cap of $296.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

