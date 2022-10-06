Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Director Julie Papanek Grant Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $100,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 434,358 shares in the company, valued at $8,713,221.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Julie Papanek Grant also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $11,382,335.65.
- On Monday, September 19th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 76,725 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $1,578,233.25.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 51,281 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $1,171,770.85.
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 87,647 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $2,138,586.80.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %
DAWN stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DAWN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
