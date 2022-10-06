Motorpoint Group’s (MOTR) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Motorpoint Group Trading Down 12.9 %

Motorpoint Group stock opened at GBX 155.50 ($1.88) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 191.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 218.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Motorpoint Group has a one year low of GBX 145 ($1.75) and a one year high of GBX 382.90 ($4.63). The stock has a market cap of £140.25 million and a PE ratio of 809.46.

About Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and accessories; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 17 retail sites across the United Kingdom. It also operates Auction4Cars.com, a business-to-business online auction marketplace platform for selling part-exchange vehicles.

