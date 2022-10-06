McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.63-$2.68 EPS.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance
Shares of MKC stock opened at $73.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 408.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About McCormick & Company, Incorporated
McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.