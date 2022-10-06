Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $89.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.14.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $77.83 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.36.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7,542.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after buying an additional 24,456 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

