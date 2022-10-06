The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a report released on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $555,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,942 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,848 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

