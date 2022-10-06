Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 46.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF Industries Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on CF. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Shares of CF opened at $102.55 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.29 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.26 and its 200 day moving average is $97.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

