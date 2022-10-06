Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

HCA opened at $202.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

