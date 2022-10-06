Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $221,000 in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,041.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $110.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $121.20. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

