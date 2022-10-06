Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $223,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:APD opened at $242.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on APD. Citigroup decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.25.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.