Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $225,000 in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,804 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,336,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,894,000 after acquiring an additional 36,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after acquiring an additional 217,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,029,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 650,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,441,000 after acquiring an additional 83,976 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $87.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $440.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.93 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

