899 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 899 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.4% during the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 1,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cigna Price Performance

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,085 shares of company stock worth $7,454,171. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $294.03 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $296.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.36.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.