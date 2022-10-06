Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 2,399 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Ovintiv by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

OVV stock opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.88. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

