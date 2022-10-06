Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 270 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,646.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 43,975 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4,397.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average of $72.06.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

