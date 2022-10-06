Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 97.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 635.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 103.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Regency Centers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 68.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REG shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.55.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $55.70 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

