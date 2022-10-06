Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $554,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 761,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,794,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 10.4% during the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.