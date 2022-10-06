Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 3,468 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,462 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $780,129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,988,000 after purchasing an additional 436,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $389,189,000 after purchasing an additional 372,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.2 %

F stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

