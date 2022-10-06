Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $477,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Macy’s by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,247.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 157,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 145,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 85,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on M. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Shares of M stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.64. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.19%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,026 shares of company stock worth $1,736,856 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

