AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Holdings Boosted by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoNation Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $6,313,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,055,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,421,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $10,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,955,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,158,559.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $6,313,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,055,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,421,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 843,646 shares of company stock worth $96,496,670 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AN opened at $104.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.96.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.