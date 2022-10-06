Brookline Capital Management Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Brookline Capital Management reiterated their buy rating on shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
CohBar Stock Performance
NASDAQ CWBR opened at $3.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. CohBar has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.25.
CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.30. Research analysts forecast that CohBar will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CohBar
CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.
