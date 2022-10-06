Brookline Capital Management Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Brookline Capital Management reiterated their buy rating on shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CohBar Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWBR opened at $3.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. CohBar has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.25.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.30. Research analysts forecast that CohBar will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CohBar

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CohBar stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CohBar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CWBR Get Rating ) by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of CohBar worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

