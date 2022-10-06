Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Earns Buy Rating from Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ADIL opened at $0.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Research analysts forecast that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 748.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 149,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 6.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.