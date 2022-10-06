Insider Buying: Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Purchases 188 Shares of Stock

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) Director Marta R. Stewart acquired 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.29 per share, with a total value of $16,786.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,202.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $95.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Compass Point decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.