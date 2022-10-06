Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Director Sudip Banerjee Sells 3,000 Shares

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) Director Sudip Banerjee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $12,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Startek Price Performance
NYSE SRT opened at $3.52 on Thursday. Startek, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63.
Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Startek had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Startek, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Startek
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRT. TheStreet raised Startek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Startek in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Startek Company Profile
StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Startek (SRT)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.