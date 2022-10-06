Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Director Sudip Banerjee Sells 3,000 Shares

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) Director Sudip Banerjee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $12,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Startek Price Performance

NYSE SRT opened at $3.52 on Thursday. Startek, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Startek had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Startek, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Startek

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Startek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Startek by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Startek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Startek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Startek by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. 16.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRT. TheStreet raised Startek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Startek in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Startek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Featured Stories

