Insider Selling: Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) CFO Sells 3,786 Shares of Stock

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) CFO Enakshi Singh sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $10,600.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Zymergen Stock Performance
Shares of Zymergen stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Zymergen Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $13.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13.
Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.38). Zymergen had a negative net margin of 2,508.94% and a negative return on equity of 93.37%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. Analysts expect that Zymergen Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zymergen to $2.60 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zymergen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.37.
Zymergen Company Profile
Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.
