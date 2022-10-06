Insider Selling: Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) CFO Sells 3,786 Shares of Stock

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) CFO Enakshi Singh sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $10,600.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zymergen Stock Performance

Shares of Zymergen stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Zymergen Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $13.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13.

Get Zymergen alerts:

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.38). Zymergen had a negative net margin of 2,508.94% and a negative return on equity of 93.37%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. Analysts expect that Zymergen Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymergen

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zymergen by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 58,103 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zymergen by 17.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,170,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 606,588 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zymergen by 10.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,456,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 318,171 shares in the last quarter. Data Collective II GP LLC bought a new position in Zymergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,383,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zymergen by 55.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,929,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 688,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zymergen to $2.60 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zymergen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.37.

Zymergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.