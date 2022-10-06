John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 5,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,492,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,171,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Friday, September 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $13,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.

On Monday, September 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $14,600.00.

On Monday, September 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.

On Friday, September 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $14,950.00.

On Monday, September 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $15,250.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

NASDAQ BFI opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $9.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 143.84%. The business had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth approximately $834,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 5,200.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

