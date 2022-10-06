Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Robert Glenn Sells 290 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) EVP Robert Glenn sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $17,162.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,188.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $143,918.80.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $64.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $259.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.02.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Coupa Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,400,000. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 74,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,391,000 after buying an additional 565,995 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

